A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Underground workers are voicing concern about exposure to possible coronavirus infection despite a massive drop in the number of passengers travelling by Tube. ITV

TfL driver based in North Greenwich tests positive for coronavirus News Shopper

The eastern half of the Jubilee line now has mobile phone coverage in the tunnels and stations, after the first phase of a network rollout was switched on. ianVisits

They are the International Rescue of the Underground network. From derailed trains to cats running wild, TfL’s Emergency Response Unit are on the scene to put things right. Londonist

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

London’s Crossrail project ‘could be delayed further’ because of the coronavirus crisis ITV

Taking a look inside Crossrail’s Farringdon station ianVisits

Crossrail has called a halt to non-essential work along the route as the coronavirus crisis tightens its grip on the capital. Building

Mainline / Overground

Manual checks of tickets on trains are being scaled back by UK rail operators as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, to protect staff and customers from possible contamination. The Guardian

The Department for Transport has allocated £5.5 million to fund the early design and development stage for an upgraded Lewisham station. ianVisits

Extinction Rebellion announces major HS2 protest during Covid-19 crisis, then cancels it Telegraph (£)

DLR

A DLR worker who landed a show on Magic Radio, has spoken about how his life has changed since a video clip of him making an announcement went viral on social media. On The Radio

Miscellaneous

A public meeting organised by a group campaigning against planned flats at a Tube station has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Enfield Independent

TfL has announced sweeping changes to public transport services in response to the Coronavirus crisis. ianVisits

A Rotherhithe man has been sentenced for selling illicit Oyster cards on social media Southwark Park News

Put Thameslink on the tube map says London Assembly ianVisits

A bailout for Britain’s railways? The Economist

And finally: Londoners will be Londoners – Matt cartoon

—

Image above is from May 2018: 30th Anniversary of the Thameslink service