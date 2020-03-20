Posted on by ianvisits Posted in geekery No Comments ↓

With many of us being discouraged from going out, why not catch up on all those interesting lectures you missed in the past?

A number of institutions stream their lectures, and some also maintain an archive off their previous talks.

When you’ve run out of TV box sets to watch, feed the mind as well…

Videos

Gresham College

Mix of art, science, politics, music, law and mathematics

They have been putting their lectures online for some years, and often include the transcript and presentation as downloadable files.

London School of Economics and Political Science

Mostly global economics and politics

Many of their free lectures, often featuring quite significant people in their respective fields are available either as video, or podcast.

Royal Institution

Mostly science

They don’t video their main lectures, but the children-friendly Christmas Lectures are on their website.

Royal Society

Mostly science.

They hold regular lectures in their grand building, and post some of their lectures, and also interviews on their YouTube channel.

Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce

Mix of politics, social affairs, economics and humanities

They offer a range of videos, from topical insights, short educational snippets, animations, and streams of their public lectures.

Online Texts

Cambridge University Press

Cambridge University Press has made all 700 textbooks currently available in HTML format on Cambridge Core free to access until the end of May. Although at time of writing, that’s offline due to traffic load, so try again later.

JSTOR

Huge resource of mainly very technical documents, but you can search all open access content on JSTOR without a login – there’s more than 6,000 ebooks and over 150 journals. If you do open a paid access account, you can usually download up to 3 documents without paying.

Scribd

An online publishing platform often used by academics to share presentations and reports – usually by subscription, but they are offering a 30-day freebie via this link – just remember to cancel in a month’s time (or not as the case may be).

Other

The British Film Institute has a huge archive of cinema movies and footage, which is usually a subscription service, but there is a 14-day free trial available.

There is also a completely free selection of shorter films here.

