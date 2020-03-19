The Department for Transport has allocated £5.5 million to fund the early design and development stage for an upgraded Lewisham station.

Network Rail, working with Transport for London and Lewisham Council secured the funding from the DfT to develop the plans for what could be a major upgrade of the rather shabby and overcrowded station.

It’s not just the appearance and overcrowding at the moment that’s an issue, it’s what will happen if the Bakerloo line extension is built. At the moment, they predict that passengers using National Rail services will double between 2011-2031 to approximately 10,000 in the morning peak. If the Bakerloo line extension is constructed, then passenger numbers could nearly double to around 18,000 passengers in the morning peak.

Lewisham Council have also previously called for the London Overground to be extended to the station, which would further increase demand.

Network Rail said that if approvals for the upgrade are granted, passengers can look forward to a signature ‘gateway’ station fit for the future. This includes provision for increased capacity on the DLR – funded for 2023 – and the proposed Bakerloo Line extension to Lewisham.

It’s still at an early stage and the wider upgrade proposals, beyond the design stage, are not yet funded and still subject to planning approval.

In the meantime, as part of the South East Upgrade, Network Rail is investing £250 million in the track and signalling through the Lewisham area.

Recently there has been a 30% reduction in the number of signalling, track and other infrastructure faults in the wider Lewisham area. However, because the area is so busy and congested, with more than half of all Southeastern trains travelling through it, even minor incidents can have a major knock on impact.

The signalling upgrade project is due to last around 4 years.