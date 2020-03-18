TfL has announced sweeping changes to public transport services from tomorrow (Thursday) in response to the Coronavirus crisis.

With immediate effect, and until further notice, there will be no ‘Night Tube’ service or ‘Night Overground’ service that currently runs on the East London line. There will be no Waterloo & City line from tomorrow (Friday) morning. In addition, up to 40 London Underground stations will be closed until further notice – current list below.

TfL said that the closures of the services will enable available staff to be redeployed to ensure the resilience of the regular Tube and Overground services.

From Monday (23rd March), TfL will gradually reduce the frequency of other services across the TfL network to provide a service for critical workers to get to where they need to – ensuring that remaining services are not overcrowded. TfL is aiming to run Tube trains every 4 minutes in Zone 1, with the possibility that this will reduce further.

Similarly, from next week until further notice, London Overground, TfL Rail, the DLR and London Trams will run fewer services.

On the bus network, from Monday until further notice, a service similar to a Saturday will run. TfL’s night bus network will continue to operate, providing critical workers with a reliable night option.

Following the decision to close many schools completely, TfL says that it will review which school buses should still run and which should be amended at a later date.

London’s Transport Commissioner, Mike Brown MVO, said: “The advice from Government is clear – people should now only be making journeys that are absolutely essential. We and our staff are doing everything we can to ensure that people who need to make essential journeys can continue to do so.”

Although the cycle hire scheme will still operate, there will be fewer Santander Cycle hubs open in central London.

Stations that could be closed tomorrow include the following. Customers are advised to check the TfL website for live updates before they travel:

Bakerloo line

Lambeth North

Regents Park

Warwick Avenue

Kilburn Park

Charing Cross

Central line

Holland Park

Queensway

Lancaster Gate

Chancery Lane

Redbridge

Circle line

Bayswater

Great Portland Street

Barbican

District line

Bow Road

Stepney Green

Mansion House

Temple

St James’s Park

Gloucester Road

Jubilee line

Swiss Cottage

St John’s Wood

Bermondsey

Southwark

Northern line

Tuffnell Park

Chalk Farm

Mornington Crescent

Goodge Street

Borough

Clapham South

Tooting Bec

South Wimbledon

Hampstead

Piccadilly line

Caledonian Road

Arsenal

Covent Garden

Hyde Park Corner

Bounds Green

Manor House

Victoria line