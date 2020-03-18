TfL has announced sweeping changes to public transport services from tomorrow (Thursday) in response to the Coronavirus crisis.
With immediate effect, and until further notice, there will be no ‘Night Tube’ service or ‘Night Overground’ service that currently runs on the East London line. There will be no Waterloo & City line from tomorrow (Friday) morning. In addition, up to 40 London Underground stations will be closed until further notice – current list below.
TfL said that the closures of the services will enable available staff to be redeployed to ensure the resilience of the regular Tube and Overground services.
From Monday (23rd March), TfL will gradually reduce the frequency of other services across the TfL network to provide a service for critical workers to get to where they need to – ensuring that remaining services are not overcrowded. TfL is aiming to run Tube trains every 4 minutes in Zone 1, with the possibility that this will reduce further.
Similarly, from next week until further notice, London Overground, TfL Rail, the DLR and London Trams will run fewer services.
On the bus network, from Monday until further notice, a service similar to a Saturday will run. TfL’s night bus network will continue to operate, providing critical workers with a reliable night option.
Following the decision to close many schools completely, TfL says that it will review which school buses should still run and which should be amended at a later date.
London’s Transport Commissioner, Mike Brown MVO, said: “The advice from Government is clear – people should now only be making journeys that are absolutely essential. We and our staff are doing everything we can to ensure that people who need to make essential journeys can continue to do so.”
Although the cycle hire scheme will still operate, there will be fewer Santander Cycle hubs open in central London.
Stations that could be closed tomorrow include the following. Customers are advised to check the TfL website for live updates before they travel:
Bakerloo line
- Lambeth North
- Regents Park
- Warwick Avenue
- Kilburn Park
- Charing Cross
Central line
- Holland Park
- Queensway
- Lancaster Gate
- Chancery Lane
- Redbridge
Circle line
- Bayswater
- Great Portland Street
- Barbican
District line
- Bow Road
- Stepney Green
- Mansion House
- Temple
- St James’s Park
- Gloucester Road
Jubilee line
- Swiss Cottage
- St John’s Wood
- Bermondsey
- Southwark
Northern line
- Tuffnell Park
- Chalk Farm
- Mornington Crescent
- Goodge Street
- Borough
- Clapham South
- Tooting Bec
- South Wimbledon
- Hampstead
Piccadilly line
- Caledonian Road
- Arsenal
- Covent Garden
- Hyde Park Corner
- Bounds Green
- Manor House
Victoria line
- Pimlico
- Blackhorse Road
