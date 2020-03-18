Posted on by ianvisits Posted in London Public Art No Comments ↓

On the edges of the Broadgate office estate can be found four large slabs of basalt stone, looking not entirely unlike a family.

These are the Broad Family, a sculpture by the Spanish born artist, Xavier Corberó and are very much in his style of large monumental stone sculptures. While appearing initially to be random slabs of stone, rather abstract, closer inspection reveals a hidden detail underneath one — two tiny feet in delicately carved shoes.

The stones actually depict two parents, their daughter, and a dog playing with a ball. And once it’s said it becomes suddenly very obvious. As a work of art, it works really well as an abstract construction, but the hidden detail of the shoes elevates it, and gives you something worth pointing out to a companion when out for a walk.

Nearest railway stations

  1. London Liverpool Street
  2. Moorgate
