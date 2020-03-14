About to do something fairly rare for me – full on name and shame a rather unpleasant copyright abuser.

My attention was recently brought to a small local magazine that is distributed in the Westminster area. A small mag, mostly adverts, and a few pages of editorial to pad it out and persuade people to open a few pages – the sort of thing that used to pop through letter boxes all the time a decade or so back.

They’re not bad ideas, small local publisher offering a print advertising option for small local businesses who would struggle to get into the big newspapers.

However, it also seems that they also like to pad out their publication by copying content from ianVisits. Initially I thought it was a rather egregious one-off in their March edition, which actually made me their most prolific (and unpaid) writer in that edition.

As it’s a print magazine I would have been unlikely to notice had James (thanks James!) not sent me an email about the March edition.

Frankly, I am not going to be that irked by the odd thing here and there, but it turned out to be far worse than that. They’ve been copying content from ianVisits for years.

Candidly, at this point I gave up going any further back, as I think I’ve made the point.

So, if either David, Philippa or Sarah at Eye Publications would care to reply to my email where I asked to discuss this a week ago, it would be appreciated.

If you’re an advertiser who has been told that they spend a lot of time writing original content for the magazine which then encourages people to read it, and hence see your adverts — maybe you will want to have a chat with them.