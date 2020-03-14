Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Random 4 Comments ↓

About to do something fairly rare for me – full on name and shame a rather unpleasant copyright abuser.

My attention was recently brought to a small local magazine that is distributed in the Westminster area. A small mag, mostly adverts, and a few pages of editorial to pad it out and persuade people to open a few pages – the sort of thing that used to pop through letter boxes all the time a decade or so back.

They’re not bad ideas, small local publisher offering a print advertising option for small local businesses who would struggle to get into the big newspapers.

However, it also seems that they also like to pad out their publication by copying content from ianVisits. Initially I thought it was a rather egregious one-off in their March edition, which actually made me their most prolific (and unpaid) writer in that edition.

As it’s a print magazine I would have been unlikely to notice had James (thanks James!) not sent me an email about the March edition.

Frankly, I am not going to be that irked by the odd thing here and there, but it turned out to be far worse than that. They’ve been copying content from ianVisits for years.

March 2020

Feb 2020

Jan 2020

Dec 2019

Nov 2019

June 2019

April 2019

Aug 2018

July 2018

May 2018

April 2018

Jan 2018

Candidly, at this point I gave up going any further back, as I think I’ve made the point.

So, if either  David, Philippa or Sarah at Eye Publications would care to reply to my email where I asked to discuss this a week ago, it would be appreciated.

If you’re an advertiser who has been told that they spend a lot of time writing original content for the magazine which then encourages people to read it, and hence see your adverts — maybe you will want to have a chat with them.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

4 comments on “The Pimlico & Belgravia Eye Magazine
  1. Lisa Hirsch says:
    14th March 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Maybe they would like to pay you for the past publication of your articles and negotiate a pay rate to license future articles.

    Reply
  2. Conrad Longmore says:
    14th March 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Although copyright is automatically assigned, you could assert it more through the website. Another trick is to put up a rate card for syndication and then bill abusers for the content. It’s a shame they haven’t copied the content onto a web page because the DMCA can be an extremely powerful too against *that* no matter where the parties are based.

    Reply
  3. Brian rochester says:
    14th March 2020 at 7:06 pm

    I believe they are called Zines in the printing trade. I’m told that they are very profitable for small printers and that they use an awful lot of ripped of articles and jokes/pictures without crediting the authors.

    Reply
  4. Jon Jones says:
    14th March 2020 at 7:38 pm

    Just made an extra donation.

    Reply

