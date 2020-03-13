A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

New MP for Putney calls for step free access for busy underground station Neighbournet

There will be fewer trains terminating at North Greenwich from later this month when a new timetable is introduced on the Jubilee line. ianVisits

London underground users are experiencing faster speeds than more than 4.4 million households across the country according to a new study. Mobile News

London Underground train drivers are to go on strike over pay and conditions, a union has confirmed. BBC News

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail’s chief executive is “confident” systems testing could continue to be done remotely in the event of further coronavirus-containment measures being introduced. Construction News (£)

Crossrail is facing new delays in its efforts to get its trains running through the tunnels to Heathrow airport. Building (£)

Mainline / Overground

An all-female crew, including four sisters, have operated a train from Edinburgh to London to mark International Women’s Day on Sunday. BBC News

Huddersfield to get direct rail link to London after more than half a century of waiting Yorkshire Live

Passengers travelling to and from London will have noticed and been impacted by delays and cancellations over the past few days. Railway Hub

Miscellaneous

Network Rail’s retailers reap rewards of increasing train commuter numbers Retail Gazette

Why TfL boss Mike Brown thinks Yorkshire can become a railway epicentre Yorkshire Post

Campaign calling for sex work to be decriminalised goes viral after being plastered over London tube PinkNews

Coronavirus: Transport for London reveals plan to disinfect Tube and bus network Sky News

London Underground vs Boston’s MBTA Londonist

And finally: Tube roundel spotted in Bristol for filming Bristol Live

