A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
New MP for Putney calls for step free access for busy underground station Neighbournet
There will be fewer trains terminating at North Greenwich from later this month when a new timetable is introduced on the Jubilee line. ianVisits
London underground users are experiencing faster speeds than more than 4.4 million households across the country according to a new study. Mobile News
London Underground train drivers are to go on strike over pay and conditions, a union has confirmed. BBC News
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail’s chief executive is “confident” systems testing could continue to be done remotely in the event of further coronavirus-containment measures being introduced. Construction News (£)
Crossrail is facing new delays in its efforts to get its trains running through the tunnels to Heathrow airport. Building (£)
Mainline / Overground
An all-female crew, including four sisters, have operated a train from Edinburgh to London to mark International Women’s Day on Sunday. BBC News
Huddersfield to get direct rail link to London after more than half a century of waiting Yorkshire Live
Passengers travelling to and from London will have noticed and been impacted by delays and cancellations over the past few days. Railway Hub
Miscellaneous
Network Rail’s retailers reap rewards of increasing train commuter numbers Retail Gazette
Why TfL boss Mike Brown thinks Yorkshire can become a railway epicentre Yorkshire Post
Campaign calling for sex work to be decriminalised goes viral after being plastered over London tube PinkNews
Coronavirus: Transport for London reveals plan to disinfect Tube and bus network Sky News
London Underground vs Boston’s MBTA Londonist
And finally: Tube roundel spotted in Bristol for filming Bristol Live
—
Image above is from April 2019: Satellite radar reveals Crossrail tunnels under London
