This year, every Church of England cathedral will open their doors after hours on at least one evening though out the year.
Some will just open their doors to let late night visitors in, but most will have events on as well, but the main attraction will be to see the inside of these grand buildings in a twilight that’s often not seen.
The “Cathedrals at Night” project aims to bring together the 42 Church of England cathedrals, Westminster Abbey, Cathedral Isle of Man, and St Davids and St Asaph from the Church in Wales, around a single, simple campaign.
The concept has been used already in European cathedrals which open on the same night in May every year and it is hoped Cathedrals at Night will become a regular fixture here too beyond 2020.
Cathedrals at Night events will take place on dates throughout the year.
Some cathedrals, like Durham, Ripon and Gloucester are opening their doors for more than one “Night”. St Albans is recreating its medieval past with a host of activities including illuminating its medieval wall paintings; Lichfield will explore its theme “Fully Alive” with its Artist in Residence, Peter Walker; Birmingham is offering Pimms and Hymns, Christ Church Oxford is offering music and pilgrimage until late, while other cathedrals have found local partners, like Wakefield, which will welcome visitors in for its “Night” as part of the Wakefield Bid and Cultural Consortium offer that will see the Cathedral gardens transformed by fire sculptures in a Fire Garden event by award-winning outdoor arts organisation, Walk the Plank.
St Edmundsbury Cathedral will host the final Cathedrals at Night event for 2020 in November with a light and art show that will form a part of the city’s 1,000th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Abbey.
Here in London, both St Paul’s Cathedral and Westminster Abbey will be participating. London’s other cathedrals wont, this year at least, as they’re not Church of England.
The full list
20th Mar 2020
Durham – Cathedrals at Night
Durham Cathedral
26th Mar 2020
Wakefield – Cathedrals at Night
Wakefield Cathedral
27th Mar 2020
Leicester – Cathedrals at Night
Leicester Cathedral
29th Mar 2020
Manchester – Cathedrals at Night
Manchester Cathedral
01st May 2020
Birmingham – Cathedrals at Night
Birmingham Cathedral
17th May 2020
Christ Church Oxford – Cathedrals at Night
Christ Church Cathedral
18th May 2020
Durham – Cathedrals at Night
Durham Cathedral
22nd May 2020
Peterborough – Cathedrals at Night
Peterborough Cathedral
30th May 2020
Lincoln – Cathedrals at Night
Lincoln Cathedral
05th Jun 2020
Ely – Cathedrals at Night
Ely Cathedral
05th Jun 2020
Hereford – Cathedrals at Night
Hereford Cathedral
06th Jun 2020
Lichfield – Cathedrals at Night
Lichfield Cathedral
12th Jun 2020
Liverpool – Cathedrals at Night
Liverpool Cathedral
18th Jun 2020
Portsmouth – Cathedrals at Night
Portsmouth Cathedral
20th Jun 2020
Derby – Cathedrals at Night
Derby Cathedral
26th Jun 2020
Chelmsford – Cathedrals at Night
Chelmsford Cathedral
26th Jun 2020
Winchester – Cathedrals at Night
Winchester Cathedral
29th Jun 2020
Exeter – Cathedrals at Night
Exeter Cathedral
10th Jul 2020
St Davids – Cathedrals at Night
St David’s Cathedral
18th Jul 2020
Canterbury – Cathedrals at Night
Canterbury Cathedral
21st Jul 2020
St Pauls – Cathedrals at Night
St Paul’s Cathedral, London
22nd Jul 2020
Truro – Cathedrals at Night
Truro Cathedral
24th Jul 2020
St Albans – Cathedrals at Night
St Albans Cathedral
06th Aug 2020
Norwich – Cathedrals at Night
Norwich Cathedral
06th Aug 2020
Chester – Cathedrals at Night
Chester Cathedral
19th Aug 2020
Sheffield – Cathedrals at Night
Sheffield Cathedral
05th Sep 2020
Coventry – Cathedrals at Night
Coventry Cathedral
11th Sep 2020
Ripon – Cathedrals at Night
Ripon Cathedral
12th Sep 2020
Bristol – Cathedrals at Night
Bristol Cathedral
12th Sep 2020
Durham – Cathedrals at Night
Durham Cathedral
12th Sep 2020
Wells – Cathedrals at Night
Wells Cathedral
12th Sep 2020
Worcester – Cathedrals at Night
Worcester Cathedral
25th Sep 2020
Southwell – Cathedrals at Night
Southwell Minster
26th Sep 2020
Guildford – Cathedrals at Night
Guildford Cathedral
02nd Oct 2020
Blackburn – Cathedrals at Night
Blackburn Cathedral
03rd Oct 2020
Bradford – Cathedrals at Night
Bradford Cathedral
29th Oct 2020to 30th Oct 2020
Gloucester – Cathedrals at Night
Gloucester Cathedral
30th Oct 2020
Chichester – Cathedrals at Night
Chichester Cathedral
30th Oct 2020
Isle of Man – Cathedrals at Night
Isle of Man Cathedral
31st Oct 2020
Newcastle – Cathedrals at Night
Newcastle Cathedral
18th Nov 2020
Westminster – Cathedrals at Night
Westminster Abbey
20th Nov 2020
St Edmundsbury – Cathedrals at Night
St Edmundsbury Cathedral
24th Nov 2020
Ripon – Cathedrals at Night
Ripon Cathedral
You say (somewhere) that St Paul’s & Westminster Abbey are taking part but no other London cathedrals as they aren’t C of E. What about Southwark anglican cathedral??
Sounds a great idea 🙂