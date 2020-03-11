One of the grandest of the City’s livery halls, the Goldsmiths is open a few days a year for public tours and the dates for… next year have been announced.

Yes, they are so few and so in demand, that the earliest dates available just announced are not until 2021. Which means if you don’t book now, it might be 2022 before you can get inside for a look around.

The available dates are:

Monday 18 January 2021

Monday 8 February 2021

Monday 1 November 2021

Monday 6 December 2021

Tours last an hour and start at 11am or 12:30pm.

Each tour can accommodate up to 40 people at a charge of £5 per person, which will go to the Goldsmiths’ Company Charity.

Tours should be booked via email to [email protected]

If you can’t get in on a tour, then the building is also open during the annual Goldsmiths’ Fair, but only a part of it.

The Goldsmiths’ Hall is not just a grand building for a livery company, once a year it also becomes an official court of law for the Trial of the Pyx.

