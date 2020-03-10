Posted on by ianvisits Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Fancy an evening in Horseguards Parade watching a military precision drill, with cannons, and finished off with fireworks?

The Household Division Beating Retreat are annual military concerts that are performed on Horse Guards Parade, each year on the Wednesday and Thursday preceding the Trooping The Colour ceremony. In a way, it sort of the same thing, lots of soldiers, horses and marching, but instead of the Queen, you get fireworks.

(c) The Household Division

Military Beating Retreat concerts have a long tradition dating back to the 1690s. Originally the beating of the drum was used to order troops to break off fighting and withdraw to the safety of camp as darkness fell, later it signalled the closing of the camp gates at the end of the day and called troops back to base for the night. Today a Beating Retreat is an evening military concert with a marching display and usually marks the lowering of the Regimental flag at sunset.

(c) The Household Division

This year the event will take place on Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th June. Tickets range from £20 to £45 and can be booked here.

Proceeds go towards the welfare of the soldiers.

(c) The Household Division

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*