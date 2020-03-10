There will be fewer trains terminating at North Greenwich from later this month when a new timetable is introduced on the Jubilee line. At the moment, a number of trains heading eastwards terminate at North Greenwich, which has the advantage of having a near empty train to Canary Wharf.

However, journey patterns are changing, and in the rush hours, increasing numbers of people are now heading towards Stratford and its post Olympics surge in blocks of flats, so having trains stop at North Greenwich meant an inferior service for those people.

According to the Jubilee line’s latest Working Timetable, from 23rd March, “all trains will operate to/from Stratford, improving the frequency between North Greenwich and Stratford to 30 trains per hour.”

According to the notice, “North Greenwich reversing has generally been withdrawn during peak periods”, although as your correspondent has to head one stop past there, he can attest that it still happens.

The change will also mean that there will be less overcrowding on the trains, as people often wait on the platform for the next train if they want to go past North Greenwich, resulting in a half-empty train followed by a packed train.

The other change which will speed up the train frequency is that stepping back of Train Operators at Stratford has been increased to 4 trains in peak periods – that’s when a train pulls into the platform and there’s a replacement driver waiting at the “back” to take it straight back out again.