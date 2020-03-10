There will be fewer trains terminating at North Greenwich from later this month when a new timetable is introduced on the Jubilee line. At the moment, a number of trains heading eastwards terminate at North Greenwich, which has the advantage of having a near empty train to Canary Wharf.
However, journey patterns are changing, and in the rush hours, increasing numbers of people are now heading towards Stratford and its post Olympics surge in blocks of flats, so having trains stop at North Greenwich meant an inferior service for those people.
According to the Jubilee line’s latest Working Timetable, from 23rd March, “all trains will operate to/from Stratford, improving the frequency between North Greenwich and Stratford to 30 trains per hour.”
According to the notice, “North Greenwich reversing has generally been withdrawn during peak periods”, although as your correspondent has to head one stop past there, he can attest that it still happens.
The change will also mean that there will be less overcrowding on the trains, as people often wait on the platform for the next train if they want to go past North Greenwich, resulting in a half-empty train followed by a packed train.
The other change which will speed up the train frequency is that stepping back of Train Operators at Stratford has been increased to 4 trains in peak periods – that’s when a train pulls into the platform and there’s a replacement driver waiting at the “back” to take it straight back out again.
Living in the East Village, I’m really happy to have more Jubilee line trains at platforms 14 and 15! The odd time where trains terminate at North Greenwich means having to compete to get on the next train at Canary Wharf when heading home.
Also, whatever time of day it is the Jubilee is always packed. Not sure terminating a line in Zone 2 was that great an idea, the line should have been taken all the way to Tottenham Hale via Lea Bridge to make a loop with the Victoria.
This is bad. For users ar Canada Water and Bermondsay stations, at peak hours of the morning, our only hope is to catch a train which had departed from North Greenwich, if not is almost impossible to hop on a train. This will only increase congestion at Canada Water, which sometimes causes closures of the barriers or even the whole station.