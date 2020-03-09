It’s the London Transport Museum’s 40th birthday, and their monthly late night opening will be free of charge this month only.
There will be the usual monthly late night events taking place, with the new canteen open serving cocktails and food, plus staff and volunteers in the museum to deal with your tube and bus geek questions.
The 40th birthday party takes place on Friday 27 March from 6:30pm to 9pm, and entry will be free – with a pre-booked ticket.
To reserve a free ticket, go here. This late opening is for adults (18+) only.
Walk-up tickets on the night may be available.
In addition, that weekend, the 28th-29th will be a 1980s themed weekend, so pop in wearing appropriate clothing, have a slice of cake and enter competitions to win transport themed gifts.
