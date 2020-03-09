With the road bridge at Hammersmith closed for repairs, TfL has confirmed that it’s looking at building a temporary replacement – for cyclists and pedestrians.

Before it was restricted to pedestrians and cyclists in April 2019, Hammersmith Bridge carried 22,000 vehicles a day and 24,000 bus passengers.

In order to speed up repairs, they want to close the bridge entirely, but that would affect the 16,000 people who walk and cycle over the bridge at the moment. A replacement temporary bridge has been suggested several times recently, and now TfL has confirmed that it will push ahead with the plans.

The temporary bridge being proposed is a prefabricated steel structure, supported by two piers in the river. The bridge would be step free and have a 5.5-metre-wide space for pedestrians and cyclists. It would be accessed by shallow ramps from Queen Caroline Street on the north bank and from close to the junction of Castelnau and Riverview Gardens on the south bank.

Subject to the planning process, works should begin in the summer, with the opening of the temporary bridge expected this coming winter.

TfL has committed £25m towards the projected costs of the restoration of the bridge and installation of a temporary bridge. This contribution has funded early investigations, the initial feasibility, monitoring and concept design work, and it is expected to be sufficient to cover the cost of a temporary bridge for pedestrians and cyclists.

However, there is still a significant shortfall in funding to repair the main road bridge — and if the money can’t be found, the temporary bridge could become rather more permanent.

TfL is hosting public drop-in exhibitions about the proposals. They are being held at the following times: