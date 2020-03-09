When the City’s largest roof garden opened a year ago, it was to be kept open in the evenings, and for a trial period, at weekends. The trial is over, and the weekend openings are now permanent.

Figures obtained during the trial provided by the developers showed that there was significant weekend and evening demand for the roof garden.

The developers, Generali had however requested that public opening hours be reduced during the week and proposed a new closing time of 5pm to combat some of the estimated more than annual £70,000 cost of remaining opening at weekends. However, given both public benefit and significant visitor numbers, the City of London has instructed that ‘The Garden at 120’ continue to be accessible to the public during the week and at weekends.

The roof garden will remain open to the public from 10am until 6.30pm on winter weekdays, until 9pm on summer weekdays and from 10am to 5pm during the weekends.

Entry is free of charge – just turn up and go in.