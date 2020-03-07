A series of new roundels have appeared across the tube network, as TfL marks International Women’s Day, which takes place on Sunday 8th March.

TfL’s roundel has been reimagined in green, purple and white based on the suffragette movement that played a key role in the fight for women’s rights, and the roundel depicts three women, representing the coming together of women in solidarity, friendship and support.

Five tube stations have been chosen to display the roundels because of their connection with women and transport.

Maida Vale was the first station to be fully staffed by women during the First World War, the first woman Tube driver started her job at Upton Park and the first woman signaller worked at Covent Garden. Victoria station was (indirectly) named in honour of Queen Victoria. The roundels are also featured at Seven Sisters.

In addition, a photo exhibition featuring 20 women in a variety of roles at TfL has been displayed at Victoria Underground, bus and coach stations since Thursday 5th March. The exhibition aims to debunk some of the myths around working in transport, including it being a profession solely for men.

The staff featured in the photo exhibition includes train drivers, station managers, large-scale project managers and department heads among a range of other roles. Each of them tells a story of their achievements, contributions and progression within TfL.