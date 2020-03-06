A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Delays on the London Underground caused by defective trains have increased by a third in three years, according to official figures. BBC News
Campaigners have slammed “ridiculous” plans to build blocks of flats at a Grade II-listed suburban Tube station. Local London
Exhibition shows off South Kensington tube station plans ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail told to name and shame tier 1s over health and safety Building
HS2 could have planning problems without Crossrail 2, says HS2 boss City AM
Mainline / Overground
A fresh legal challenge to HS2 has been launched by the naturalist and broadcaster Chris Packham, The Guardian
New London Overground trains for the Liverpool Street–Cheshunt service ianVisits
A rail replacement steam train service Diamond Geezer
Miscellaneous
Direct London – Bordeaux trains could start in 2022, suggests SNCF Railway Gazette
If you’ve ever wondered what goes on when the lines are closed at weekends, this is a break-down from TfL of what’s happened in recent months across the rail network. ianVisits
Waterloo International Terminal was “made to fit the cleaning machine” says Nicholas Grimshaw Dezeen
Princess Anne is spotted travelling on the London Tube Tatler
Man on London Underground wears gas mask to protect against coronavirus Metro
Deposits on Oyster Cards are changing Diamond Geezer
The email addresses and travel details of about 10,000 people who used free wi-fi at UK railway stations have been exposed online. BBC News
And finally: The London themed bar in East Ames, USA Iowa State Daily
Image above is from March 2012: A look at the original Kings Cross station – at Maiden Lane
