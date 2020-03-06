A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Delays on the London Underground caused by defective trains have increased by a third in three years, according to official figures. BBC News

Campaigners have slammed “ridiculous” plans to build blocks of flats at a Grade II-listed suburban Tube station. Local London

Exhibition shows off South Kensington tube station plans ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail told to name and shame tier 1s over health and safety Building

HS2 could have planning problems without Crossrail 2, says HS2 boss City AM

Mainline / Overground

A fresh legal challenge to HS2 has been launched by the naturalist and broadcaster Chris Packham, The Guardian

New London Overground trains for the Liverpool Street–Cheshunt service ianVisits

A rail replacement steam train service Diamond Geezer

Miscellaneous

Direct London – Bordeaux trains could start in 2022, suggests SNCF Railway Gazette

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on when the lines are closed at weekends, this is a break-down from TfL of what’s happened in recent months across the rail network. ianVisits

Waterloo International Terminal was “made to fit the cleaning machine” says Nicholas Grimshaw Dezeen

Princess Anne is spotted travelling on the London Tube Tatler

Man on London Underground wears gas mask to protect against coronavirus Metro

Deposits on Oyster Cards are changing Diamond Geezer

The email addresses and travel details of about 10,000 people who used free wi-fi at UK railway stations have been exposed online. BBC News

And finally: The London themed bar in East Ames, USA Iowa State Daily

—

Image above is from March 2012: A look at the original Kings Cross station – at Maiden Lane