A call has been issued for a public work of art to be displayed at Latimer tube station. The display will be a public work of art, and a design competition is open to anyone to enter, with the resulting display being shown outside the tube station for at least a year. There will also be a number of other runner-up prizes.

The display is being organised by Justice4Grenfell, and they say that as it’s a community space they would welcome a display that reflects or represents the local community but are open to all ideas and themes.

The work could take the form of any creative display such as (but not limited to) a drawing, painting, photograph, graphic (3D media), poetry, sculpture or short story.

All entries must comply with the guidelines TfL uses for its advertising policy which can be found here.

The work must be submitted as a hard copy, in sizes from A3 to A2, OR as a high-resolution (300 DPI) photograph of sculpture or other 3-D media.

The work will then be reproduced onto a vinyl panel measuring 2 metres by 5 metres and attached to the hoarding on the outside of the station. Note there will be no electricity or power available so any work using media will need to factor this in.

Work, and any enquiries should be submitted to: TfL, c/o Ann Gavaghan, IIY2 Palestra, 197 Blackfriars Road, SE1 8NJ.

Please clearly mark your name and contact details on your work.

Work will be returned following judging, with the exception of the winning entry. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, 19 April 2020.

Judging

The work will be judged by a panel including a representative from Justice4Grenfell, Brenda Edwards MBE, a local resident, The Area Manager for Latimer Road Underground station, TfL’s Director of Diversity, Inclusion and Talent and Managing Director for London Underground, and a representative of TfL’s Art on the Underground programme.

The winner will retain all rights to their artwork, but by entering the competition will give TfL the permission to display it at its station.