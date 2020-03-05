Posted on by ianvisits Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

For a few days next month, it will be possible for ordinary folk to go into Parliament and have lunch in the dining halls of our political masters.

The week we mere mortals are permitted inside the hallowed dining hall is due to Parliament being in recess for Easter, so they’ve opened up the Palace of Westminster’s principal dining room, the Members’ Dining Room to us lot.

Unlike the prices paid by politicians, the prices we pay will be at the full rate — so lunch is £45, and dinner is £50 per person for a fixed three-course meal. Wine is extra, of course.

The prices are comparable to a relatively decent restaurant, but the venue makes it a bit special, so ideal for a memorable date, or night out.

Lunch will be served on 2nd, 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th April

Dinner will be served on 2nd, 7th, 8th, 15th and 16th April.

If dining, then collared shirts are preferred for gentlemen, with long trousers and shoes. Sportswear and trainers are not allowed in the dining rooms.

