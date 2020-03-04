A large “shed” in Acton is the storage depot for the London Transport Museum, and while normally closed to the public, they do have three open weekends each year.

It’s a chance to see all the trains and buses and trams that wont fit into the Covent Garden museum, and a vast collection of transport “clutter” that needs preserving, but can’t find anywhere else to go.

In a way, the clutter is by far and away the most interesting, as it’s piled up on shelves and with little interpretation or information is left for you to browse around — a dusty old transport thrift shop, where nothing is for sale.

Each of the three open weekends is also themed, with special events on both days.

25th-26th April 2020 – Transport Posters

4th-5th July 2020 – Environmentalism

26th-27th September 2020 – 20th anniversary of TfL

Although you can turn up on the day, it’s better to buy tickets in advance as that gets you past the queue quicker.

Also note that there’s a limit on taking large bags and coats into the depot, so to avoid that queue, best to come with only small bags/coats.

The other attractions include the miniature railway to take rides on and often a lot of railway ephemera being sold.

