New trains to replace the old ones inherited when the London Overground took over the Liverpool Street–Cheshunt service have arrived. The same Class 710 trains are already in use on the Gospel Oak to Barking route.

The new walk-through electric trains will increase capacity on this stretch of the London Overground by around 10 percent and come with air-conditioning, Wi-Fi, real-time information screens, USB charging points and more wheelchair spaces.

They will run as four-car trains and at peak times will have the option to be connected and operate as longer eight-car units, although TfL is still waiting for regulatory approval to connect the two trains into 8-carriage formations.

New trains will be introduced on a phased basis, although it is expected all the new trains will be in service by the end of June.

London Overground took over the line from Abellio Greater Anglia in May 2015.