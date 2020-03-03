Posted on by ianvisits Posted in transport issues No Comments ↓

Down the end of the main corridor that runs under London Bridge station at the far end can be found a giant soft train set to play in. At least if you’re a child that is.

There is a maximum passenger height of 1 metre, but purely in the interests of market research, your correspondent broke the rules to enter the empty play area.

The entire space is soft. Even the trains are bouncable — the wooden wheels and roofs are decorative covers over softer filling.

The ground is very soft to walk on and quite bouncy although the ladybirds are so squishable that it almost seems wrong.

Some games at the back are likely to entertain those who — horrors — don’t want to play on the trains. It’s a fun way of having a space for children to play in that’s also themed for the railway hosting it.

However, I cannot help but be left with a nagging problem, that something is wrong, that there really needs to be a larger version. For adults!

