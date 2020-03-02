Four normally private gardens owned by the Church of England will be open in April to visitors.

Although owned by the Church, through the Church Commissioners, the gardens actually sit within blocks of 1960s flats in Paddington on land that was owned by the Bishop of London, and then rebuilt following WW2 damage.

Normally only for use by residents, there’s a chance to explore these four completely unseen and untouched oases in London on Saturday 18 April from 11am-4pm. Each garden planted sympathetically to reflect the surroundings. Uniquely The Water Gardens, the original ‘brutalist’ garden features vast expanses of open water and was fully refurbished in 2019.

The open day is being managed by the National Garden Scheme, and while their open days are usually unticketed – due to the nature of this residential site, tickets will be needed.

Tickets cost £5.82 and can be booked here.

All of the gardens can be accessed by wheelchairs and are dog friendly. There are some steps at The Water Gardens for the upper levels.