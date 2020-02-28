A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Work starts on track replacement to reduce noise on Central line between Wanstead and Leytonstone Ilford Recorder

Waterloo Tube Station’s York Road entrance to reopen ‘in March’ SE1

We still don’t want Bakerloo Line extension to Hayes, Bromley Council leader insists 853

Police were forced to raid Leicester homes to uncover a massive £8m London Underground scam. Leicestershire Live

Full Piccadilly Line Service at Turnham Green ‘Easy’ Say Tories ChiswickW4

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail tightens up safety after near-misses Building

Crossrail has asked staff at its offices in Canary Wharf to work from home as a precaution against coronavirus. Construction Enquirer

Mainline / Overground

Fence that stops people falling onto train track ‘deliberately’ kicked away Watford Observer

A new timetable with fewer trains is being introduced on the Brighton line while Gatwick Airport gets a £150m facelift. ITV

A Kent MP has called out the prime minister for further delays to a major rail development between Maidstone and the capital. KentOnline

Miscellaneous

Mayor defends controversial travel perk for family members of TfL staff ITV

The TfL junk food ad ban was clearly a recipe for failure CityAM

Construction of nearly 500 homes next to East Croydon station will begin next month Local Guardian

Heated bench installed at train station to get people motivated SurreyLive

Matthew Pennycook MP: TfL must take over London’s suburban rail services to help our beleaguered commuters The House

Southeastern Rail rename the station London St Pancake for Shrove Tuesday Metro

Hackney’s flagship brewery Five Points could be latest railway arch firm forced out of borough after 300% rent increase Hackney Gazette

TfL is exploring how to cut fare evasion and ticket fraud that cost it an estimated £116m a year. Transport Xtra (£)

Tube Roundel Clocks, And Where To Find Them Londonist

And finally: A look at the refurnished London Bridge station: Beauty of Transport

—

Image above is from Feb 2013: Photos from inside the Woolwich Crossrail Station