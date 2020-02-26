Posted on by ianvisits Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

As part of the annual Open Garden Squares Weekend that takes place later this year, one rather special garden will be open to the public – the one behind 10 Downing Street.

It’s not actually that exceptional a garden, but in terms of “damn difficult places for the public to visit” it is practically at the top of the list.

To get access to the garden you have to put your name into a public ballot and then cross fingers  – or whatever superstition for summoning up the gods of chance that you prefer. Just 48 people will be invited in, so chances are very slight – but what an exceptional opportunity it will be.

To apply for the ballot click here.

The ballot closes on 23rd March.

The Open Garden Squares Weekend takes place on 6th-6th June and is basically a horticultural equivalent of Open House Weekend. Although you do need to pay for a weekend permit, I think it is a very good weekend peering in often private spaces.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*