Want to  arrive in London one morning in style – in the drivers cab of an Intercity 125 train?

East Midland Railway (EMR) are offering a ride on the South Yorkshireman HST will be sat next to the Driver and accompanied by a Driver Manager on a morning trip from Sheffield to London St Pancras.

First Class rail travel will be provided back to Sheffield or other EMR destination at a time of your convenience that day.

The prize is being awarded by a raffle, with tickets costing £10 each.

The raffle closes on 20th March, and the winner will be contacted to arrange a date for their trip.

It would mean that a London winner would need an overnight stay in Sheffield, as the trip will start from there early in the morning.

To buy raffle tickets, go here.

All proceeds raised will be going to Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity.

 

 

