An old British Railways era sign from Gipsy Hill station is set to be restored after a local group started a fund raising campaign.
The 3-metre wide sign, dating from the 1950s was removed in 1982 when it was replaced with Network South-East signage, and then sold off to a railway collector. The Friends of Gipsy Hill have now been offered the sign back, if they cover the current owner’s costs in restoring the sign and transport from Devon.
Owning a sign is nice, but nicer is to put it back where it came from, and Southern Rail have recently confirmed that they will use their contractors to put the sign up at the station for free.
The group needs to raise £1,200 by next Monday (2nd March) to secure the sign, and are crowdfunding for donations.
