The grand Grosvenor Square in central London is to get a 300th anniversary make-over, and the lead design team has been announced.

The Grade II listed square has a history that can be traced back to 1726, although a recent survey found that few people knew about the Square, and that those who did know about it felt it was imposing and unwelcoming. Unsurprisingly considering its location, the Square was best known to rich older people.

Last changed in the 1970s, it’s a classic posh square, with lots of lawn, lots of big trees, and not very much in the way of seating or amenities.

Over the past three years, Grosvenor has been consulting on plans to make the park a bit more appealing, and has now appointed the design group, Tonkin Liu to lead on the revamp of the Square.

The aim is to submit a planning application next year, with the works to be completed ahead of the 300th anniversary in 2026.

There will also be a couple of “meet the team” events next month in the Mayfair Community Space, on the lower ground floor of Mercato Metropolitano on North Audley Street.