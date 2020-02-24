The 12th annual Tweed Run returns to the streets of London in May, as a few hundred well dressed cyclists decoratively perambulate around the city.

It’s a chance to get dressed up properly – plus fours and the like, absolutely no lycra or other such god awful clothing allowed. A decadent picnic break in the park for lunch, and a party to finish.

If your idea of cycling involves Pimms instead of energy drinks, a hat instead of a cycling helmet, and smoking a pipe instead of wearing a pollution mask… then tickets to join in the Tweed Run are £30 and go on sale on Friday 6th March at 12:00 noon here.

Tickets tend to sell out VERY quickly.

As they say… less speed, more tweed!