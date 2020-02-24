For 60 years, one night in May has seen a group of people racing in cars around the City of London trying to solve a treasure hunt.

Founded in 1957/8 in the wake of Suez crisis, the Miglia Quadrato rally was a reaction to fuel rationing and offered a diverting road event without consuming too much petrol. Since, then with just the occasional gap, it has taken place in the dead of night once per year.

The event starts at midnight when participants are given a map and a sheet of clues. Twenty easy, Twenty medium, and then twenty testers to trouble tired eyes.

Five hours is all that is allowed to solve as many as possible.

Being in the city, it’s not a road race, but a quiz, and not cryptic, being something that anyone with a decent knowledge of the quirks of London history should be able to participate in.

Turning up in a vintage, or at least, somewhat eccentric vehicle is encouraged. The use of GPS is discouraged, and mobile phones are forbidden. Basically, no cheating!

Attendance to the Miglia Quadrato is limited in number. There is an entry charge of £30 per team. Teams must be of at least 2 people, and no more than 6 people, although four is deemed the sensible limit.

If you can muster up the competitors, and a vehicle, and want to apply, details are here.