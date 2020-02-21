Posted on by ianvisits Posted in transport issues 1 Comment ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Taking a look at the Elizabeth line’s new Old Oak Common depot

London Underground

The mayor of Watford has written to the Prime Minister urging him to help revive the aborted Met Line Extension (MLX) scheme. Watford Observer

Central line improvements to combat Tube noise pushed back after asbestos found in tunnel Standard

There will be a tube strike on the Bakerloo line that’s likely to seriously affect the line from Friday though to the end of next Monday. ianVisits

Developer tight-lipped over Waterloo tube’s York Road closure SE1

First tube roundels installed at new Northern line extension stations ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Former construction minister Andrew Stephenson has been made the minister responsible for HS2. Building

Fresh images of the new railway super-hub at Old Oak Common ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Academics have identified why megaprojects such as HS2 and Crossrail often fail or have budgets that spiral out of control. The IET

TfL complaints soar to record 110,000 over past three years Standard

An organised crime gang behind a sophisticated fake travelcard scam have been jailed for more than 25 years. Standard

Gay Twitter has taken over the London Underground with dozens of queer Valentine’s Day tweets PinkNews

And finally: Someone Translated the Whole London Tube Map into Welsh Gizmodo

Image above is from Feb 2019: Taking a look at the Elizabeth line’s new Old Oak Common depot

Tagged with:
One comment on “London’s weekly railway news
  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    21st February 2020 at 8:29 am

    It’s a bit of a shame that the “Academics have identified why megaprojects such as HS2 and Crossrail often fail or have budgets that spiral out of control. ” does nothing of the sort. It just says there is a problem, but doesn’t say why.

    Reply

