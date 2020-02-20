Posted on by ianvisits Posted in transport issues 2 Comments ↓

One of the distinctive moments that turns a hole in the ground into a tube station has taken place – with the installation of tube roundels on the Northern line extension.

(c) TfL

In total, 113 roundels are being manufactured for installation at the two new Northern Line Extension stations – 62 for Battersea Power Station station and 51 for Nine Elms station.

The new roundels are being manufactured at family-owned AJ Wells & Sons Ltd on the Isle of Wight where London transport signage has been produced for generations. They are the first roundels to be manufactured for a new Northern line station since the opening of the extension to Morden in 1926.

Work to extend the line is currently focused on the fit-out of the new stations including the installation of escalators, installing the power supply, and extending the signalling used on the Northern line into the extension.

In addition, the two new Northern Line Extension stations will feature newly commissioned permanent artworks that will be incorporated into the ticket halls of each station.

The extension and the two new stations are currently expected to open in the Autumn of 2021.

(c) TfL

2 comments on “First Tube roundels installed at new Northern line extension stations
  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    20th February 2020 at 9:25 am

    So, will it stay on the outside “BATTERSEA POWER STATION STATION” in line with TfL design standards?

    Reply
  2. Andrew Jarman says:
    20th February 2020 at 1:00 pm

    Surely they have made new Northern Line signs since 1926 given that a few stations ended up being renamed since 1926? Plus didnt the Northern City Line get TfL signs in 1933? Plus the Charing Cross renaming saga!

    Reply

