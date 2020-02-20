Uniquely distinctive and recognizable, an exhibition of Gail Brodholt’s transport and architectural paintings and prints has gone on display in Bermondsey.

Gail Brodholt’s work is concerned with London and in particular its trains and Underground and she uses vivid colours and strong shapes which give a graphical quality to her work.

The reason why some of her work may look familiar, other than you might have seen it before, is because she has recently been commissioned to produce two posters for the London Transport Museum’s Hidden London series of tours of disused tube stations.

Gail was asked to feature two stations: The Strand / Aldwych station and the Highgate High Level station. Both of these posters will be displayed throughout London this year.

Much of her recent work has been inspired by poetry and quotations, which are displayed alongside her work.

The colours used in many of her prints can be best described as… dramatic, and rather of a certain taste. Your correspondent much preferred the boldness that came from the simple use of black and white and contrasting lines, such as in Faraway Suburbs, which was made earlier this year.

The exhibition, Gail Brodholt: Poetry, Prose & Print is at Eames Fine Art gallery until 8th March. Entry is free.

There’s also an exhibition catalogue for £10, which contains postcard sized copies of the prints on display, and if so minded, could be cut out into a smaller cluster of prints for your walls.