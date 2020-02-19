Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Architecture No Comments ↓

The two roads that run from Leicester Square towards Trafalgar Square are to get a major revamp with wider pavements and fewer cars.

The £27m project, which includes Charing Cross Road, St Martin’s Lane, Panton Street, Orange Street and Whitcomb Street, would see new traffic-free spaces, widened footways, safer cycling routes and safer junctions.

The proposals for Charing Cross Road also include an Oxford Circus-style diagonal crossing outside Leicester Square station.

St Martin’s Lane would be redesigned as a treelined pedestrian public space, while the areas nestled between the National Gallery and Leicester Square would become a cluster of greener streets.

The development of the Charing Cross Road area proposals has been supported by the landlords, cultural institutions, Transport for London and Westminster City Council. The WESt group says it will now work with Heart of London Business Alliance to promote the delivery and funding of the project.

