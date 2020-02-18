There will be a tube strike on the Bakerloo line that’s likely to seriously affect the line from Friday though to the end of next Monday.

The RMT union say that it called the strike after two meetings with Bakerloo line managers and three at Acas to resolve an outstanding dispute over timetable changes introduced last year which reduced the time allocated to turn trains around at Queen’s Park.

However that would then mean TfL hiring more train drivers to deal with the longer dwell times, and they have proposed changes to the timetable that they say would alleviate the problems.

The RMT disagrees that would be sufficient, hence the strike. The tube drivers voted for strike action 80 to 4 (95%) out of 105 eligible votes (76%).

TfL expects disruption on the Bakerloo line to start from around 10am on Friday 21 February and last until the end of service on Monday 24 February.

In addition to the tube strike on the Bakerloo line, over the weekend, the Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines will be closed in central London and the Northern line will also be closed between Moorgate and Kennington.