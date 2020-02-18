Plans for to extend the South London tram service down towards Sutton have taken a step further with the publication of the results of a recent consultation.
Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of people who responded to the October 2018 consultation want a transport upgrade for the area — either a tram or a guided bus service.
The real question was over what route to take, and whether it would a tram or bus service.
A link from Wimbledon to Sutton was the least popular of the three routes being studied, with less than half of respondents supporting that proposal.
The other two routes follow the same route from Sutton until they reach Morden Hall Park, where they split to either South Wimbledon or Colliers Wood.
While 65% of respondents favoured the South Wimbledon route, versus 55% for the Colliers Wood route — TfL is coming down in favour of the Colliers Wood option.
The Sutton Link would halve the average journey time between Colliers Wood and Sutton to around 18 minutes and would be capable of carrying approximately 2,200 passengers per hour.
They said that concerns about additional overcrowding on the Northern line at Colliers Wood was unlikely as the majority of those people already catch the Northern line at Morden.
TfL also argued that the Colliers Wood option offered the greater transport benefits, and was easier to deliver in construction terms — but probably the most significant in securing funding, the Colliers Wood route opened up more opportunities for housing and regeneration.
While some of the funding to deliver the project is currently in place, other sources of funding need to be confirmed if the project is to move forward.
TfL says that it’s working with the local councils and seeking to tap into national government funding — the most likely option being transport upgrade funding which is linked to house building — which also explains the Colliers Wood preference. Nearly 10,000 additional homes could be built if the tram service is constructed.
The Tram extension projected to cost around £330 million and TfL has committed £70 million to the scheme with another £30 million split between Merton and Sutton councils.
Assuming that progress is made with identifying the remainder of the funding for the scheme, the earliest that construction could begin is in 2023 and is expected to last approximately three years. However, that’s a year later than had been talked about when the consultation open in 2018.
In the longer term, a £100 million extension beyond Sutton town centre to the planned London Cancer Hub at Belmont, which may accommodate up to 10,000 new jobs, will also be considered.
Surely the billions announced for buses would be better spent on permanent transport schemes like this instead of buses which only have a limited life . Boris buses are already elderly !
It’s a pity that this extension doesn’t serve Morden Station given that’s the terminus where the empty trains are available. As for the two options of Colliers Wood and South Wimbledon the considerations on if further extension is possible should be included in the decision.
What about a spur to Middlwton Circle?
Option 3 seems to be replacing the existing rail line with a tram.
Options 2 & 3 would add capacity by going straight up St Hellier avenue. When it was built between the wars they were farsighted enough to provide separate dual cycle lanes alongside the road, but when I last saw it over a decade ago they were used as bumper to bumper car parks.
Any extensions to public transport is good idea. Keeping cars of the roads. How about extening at the other ends. For example New Addington to Biggin Hill to serve the airport. Or Beckenham Junction to Bromley North and South. Bromley is badly served with only one Overground and no Underground stations. It is the largest London borough!!