Network Rail says that London Overground services on the Gospel Oak to Barking line are expected to resume tomorrow (Wednesday 19th February).

The line between Barking and South Tottenham was closed after a freight train derailment resulted in several miles of railway track being damaged. An investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

Network Rail says that the repair work is almost complete with all the new track now installed. Final critical works are being carried out over the next couple of days. In total they had to replace 39 lengths of rail track, over 5,000 concrete sleepers, 900 wooden sleepers, and some 10,000 tonnes of ballast.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia said: “It’s been an absolutely mammoth task for our engineering teams working through some horrendous weather over the last couple of weekends, but we’re nearly there.”

Services are expected to restart on Wednesday 19 February but passengers are still advised to check TfL Journey Planner before travelling.