Although tours of the Royal Hospital Chelsea are possible, they’re usually limited to large groups, but for the first time, they’re now starting tours for individuals to book.

Obviously you join a group, of strangers, but at least you don’t need to arrange a group of friends in advance, so for many of us, this is the first time we will be able to see inside the famous home of the Chelsea Pensioners.

Tours cost £13.50, last 90 minutes, followed by 30 minutes for the Museum and Gift Shop. The tour route takes groups across the length of the site to visit its main attractions including The Great Hall, Chapel and Figure Court.

There are also a couple of shorter evening tours available in March – lasting 60 minutes at a cost of £28, and followed by a complimentary glass of wine or soft drink at the exclusive Chelsea Pensioners Club.

To book tours, go here, or here if the link buttons don’t work.

