The London Underground’s 1938 era art-deco tube train will be making one of its occasional outings in April.

The venerable little red train will be plying the route between Acton and Heathrow over the same weekend as the London Transport Museum’s overflow depot at Acton is also open – making it easier to do both in one day.

Saturday 25th April

Northfields dep. 1058 – Acton Town arr. 1150
Northfields dep. 1238 – Northfields arr. 1324
Northfields dep. 1449 – Acton Town arr. 1539

Sunday 26th April

Northfields dep. 1058 – Acton Town arr. 1149
Northfields dep. 1238 – Northfields arr. 1323
Northfields dep. 1448 – Acton Town arr. 1538

Tickets cost £45 for adults, £38 for concessions and £35 for children, and you also half price entry to the Acton depot.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet – and they usually release them to newsletter subscribers first – so sign up here for that, otherwise keep an eye on their website here.

