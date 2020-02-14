A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The LibDem candidate for Mayor of London has stated that she will speed up expansion of the night Tube if she is elected in May. Neighbournet

Plan to build on High Barnet Tube car park slammed by Tories Local London

Sainsbury’s development threatens Bakerloo line extension ianVisits

Tube chiefs came under pressure to reveal full details of the amount of harmful dust on the Underground. Standard

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Work at Crossrail’s western stations ‘at risk of delay’ Building

Crossrail deputy chief executive Chris Sexton will step down from the project later this year after almost two years in the role. Construction News

There’s a railway station on the future Elizabeth line that was never supposed to exist — the one at Woolwich. ianVisits

Paying for Crossrail will take longer than previously expected, London businesses have been warned. Building

The current small rather pokey entrance to Romford Station could get a major revamp under plans put forward by TfL. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the controversial HS2 high-speed rail link will be built. BBC News

Rail passengers reminded no London King’s Cross service on February 29 weekend ITV

GB Railfreight has announced that it has resumed freight services from Cricklewood to Calvert in December 2019. Rail Advent

Trenitalia may quit UK after c2c train line plunges £20m into the red Telegraph (£)

London Overground offers model for UK rail overhaul FT

Massive redevelopment of Gatwick Airport’s railway station will mean a new rail timetable is being brought in this summer. Crawley Observer

c2c launches new campaign to help reduce station queues after ‘frustrating’ six months Romford Recorder

MP Theresa May has raised her constituents’ concerns over the loss of fast trains services to London in Westminster. Maidenhead Observer

Miscellaneous

London Underground selling its moquette by the metre ianVisits

Bexley author matches his love of trains and walks for new book Bexley Times

And finally: Image of mice tussling wins a Wildlife Photographer of the Year prize New Scientist

—

