Two lords of geek come together next month for an evening of science and comedy.

The Ig Novel Awards, given to actual science that makes you laugh when you hear about it, then think, hang on, that might be quite useful.

Although the chemical attack bras might be less useful than say understand food textures by means of playing crunchy sounds while people eat soggy Pringles (yes, it has an effect on taste).

In this the 15th year at Imperial, the Ig Nobel Awards Tour brings a number of Ig Nobel award winners to give talks about their inventions, usually interrupted by a girl asking them to stop because she’s bored, maybe an opera, and probably some very bad poetry.

It’s much better than it sounds.

This year, they’ve also combined the Ig Nobel tour with the Festival of Bad Ad hoc Hypotheses, hosted by Zach Weinersmith of Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal fame.

The college bar will be open during the evening, and there will also be a post-show book signing with BAHFest host Zach Weinersmith.

The whole lot takes place on Saturday 21st March from 4pm to 9pm — and tickets can be reserved here.