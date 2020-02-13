The current small rather pokey entrance to Romford Station could get a major revamp under plans put forward by TfL.

At the moment, the main entrance to the station is under the railway tracks through a narrow corridor and up to the platforms. There is also a second ramp to one side, for use by people who can’t use all the stairs, but it’s quite steep to get into the station, then a long ramp inside to get up to the platforms.

The plans are to get rid of the current ramp – which doesn’t comply with modern accessibility standards anyway — and build a brand new entrance to the side of the station, with more ticket gates, and a lift up to platforms 1 and 2. Platforms 3-5 will continue to have to be accessed by the internal ramp until a separate Network Rail project upgrades those platforms as well.

The proposed design went through a number of changes, and even the current design had to seek a change to TfL’s preference for 6 metres of space between the pavement and the stairs, due to the lack of space to fit that in.

They’ve still managed to widen the staircase from the original design, and install a 16-person lift into the space left over though — along with 5 additional ticket barriers to the 7 that are already in the older entrance, which will remain in use.

The planning application goes before Havering Council next month.