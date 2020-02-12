Posted on by ianvisits Posted in transport issues No Comments ↓

The London Transport Museum has recently started selling its famous moquette fabric — in the same way as you buy fabric from stores — by the metre.

Although it’s been possible to pick up odd lengths of moquette from the museum at their Acton open days, routine selling of the hard wearing fabric hasn’t been available until now.

So if you fancy decorating some old furniture, or the toilet seat lid with London Transport fabrics, then head here.

Not all the designs are available, but they have 18 to choose from at the moment.

Prices range from £20 to £60 per metre.

If you’re thinking of buying a load to turn into things to sell on ebay, read the small print.

