A few years ago, I spent a couple of hours bashing an ancient monument with a hammer, and there’s a chance to do it again.

The Uffington White Horse, an iron-age era hill figure formed from deep trenches cut into the Oxfordshire countryside and filled with white chalk needs re-chalking.

You’ll be given a hammer and a bucket of chalk and asked to bash the chalk into the monument to give it a fresh clean look.

An hour or so sitting on the grassy slopes, chatting away and bashing an ancient monument with hammers. What a curiously perfect way to spend some time. It’s also oddly very very relaxing, the tap tapping away at the chalk to create that perfect porcelain surface as all the worries of the weeks fade away.

This year, the chalking will take place over the weekend of 4th-5th July and you’re advised to book in advance, although there may be space to turn up on the day.

If bashing stones hasn’t exhausted you, then you might want to take a detour to nearby Ashdown House, but only on the Saturdays, and also nearby is the curious blowing stone.

Tom Scott also turned up for a bit of a bash.