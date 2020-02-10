Every 4th year, for the past umpteen centuries, a special trial takes place just outside London, and tickets to attend are now on sale.

The Dunmow Flitch trials date back to around 1100, and one-and-off, they’ve taken place reguarly every few years since then — and in the trial, if a married couple can prove to a court that they are very happily married, then they are awarded a huge flitch of bacon as a prize.

After they’ve been paraded through town as well, and sworn an oath while kneeling on pointed stones.

It’s all rather bonkerly English.

The trials take place in the town centre, in a large marquee, and are open to the public to attend. It’s not a legal trial, so expect much more humour than is customary for a court of law — but be assured, the married couple will have to prove to a jury that they are very happy — otherwise… no bacon.

There will be three trials on the 11th July 2020 — and tickets are on sale now.

If you don’t attend, then the next trial wont be until 2024.

To get to Dunmow, fortunately, there are plenty of buses on Saturdays for public transport users.