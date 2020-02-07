Posted on by ianvisits Posted in transport issues 1 Comment ↓

The RMT has announced that it is holding two days of strikes in a couple of weeks time, over what it says are unworkable timetable changes.

The strike will run all day on Saturday 22nd February and all day on Monday 24th February.

RMT General Secretary, Mick Cash said that “Drivers voted overwhelmingly for action in this dispute which is all about the management imposing timetable changes on the Bakerloo line without any serious recognition of the stress impact on the operators expected to implement them.”

One of the main complaints stems from the time table changes in May 2019, which drivers claim is leaving them with insufficient time for rest breaks, and hence being disciplined for passing signals at red when fatigued.

The tube drivers voted for strike action 80 to 4 (95%) out of 105 eligible votes (76%).

TfL says that it is holding a meeting next week to try and resolve the differences.

One comment on “Tube strike on the Bakerloo line announced
  1. ChrisMitch says:
    7th February 2020 at 8:02 pm

    The RMT needs to stop being so bolshy, and engage in some constructive dialog instead. I’m sure these issues can be resolved without resorting to strike action.

