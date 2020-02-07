A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Inside the messy mission to bring 4G to the London Underground Wired
Additional funding for Elephant and Castle tube station upgrade ianVisits
Longer journey times from Brixton tube expected as escalator maintenance starts on February 14th Feb 2020 Brixton Buzz
Paddington Square, the huge office development next to Paddington Station has released new images, including of the planned Bakerloo line entrance. ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail has appointed former HS2 managing director Jim Crawford to oversee completion of the delayed project. Construction Enquirer
Mainline / Overground
A safety investigation has revealed that a train came within 75 seconds of potentially crashing in Wandsworth after a “serious operational irregularity.” Local Guardian
Southern trains between Eastbourne and London will soon no longer have to divide and join at Haywards Heath. Eastbourne Herald
It will now take just four hours and ten minutes to travel from Amsterdam to London on the Eurostar high-speed train. City Lab
The UK National Infrastructure Commission has produced a damming report on the lack of government progress in improving mobile and Wi-Fi coverage on the national rail network. Railway Technology
Thameslink disruption: London train lines re-open after wire repaired BBC News
DLR
Two “thoughtless” men who risked their lives by trainsurfing on the DLR have been ordered to complete 130 hours of unpaid work each. Newham Recorder
A consultation has opened looking at plans to extend the DLR from Beckton to Thamesmead, and potentially beyond. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
Labour promised to renationalise the railways. The government is sort-of doing it anyway The Economist (£)
The first stop out of each of London’s rail termini. Diamond Geezer
And finally: A large building in East London will soon be filled with old tube trains, and an old aeroplane, as part of a UCL laboratory. ianVisits
—
Image above is from Sept 2014: New tunnel opens at King’s Cross station
Leave a Reply