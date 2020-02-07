A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Inside the messy mission to bring 4G to the London Underground Wired

Additional funding for Elephant and Castle tube station upgrade ianVisits

Longer journey times from Brixton tube expected as escalator maintenance starts on February 14th Feb 2020 Brixton Buzz

Paddington Square, the huge office development next to Paddington Station has released new images, including of the planned Bakerloo line entrance. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail has appointed former HS2 managing director Jim Crawford to oversee completion of the delayed project. Construction Enquirer

Mainline / Overground

A safety investigation has revealed that a train came within 75 seconds of potentially crashing in Wandsworth after a “serious operational irregularity.” Local Guardian

Southern trains between Eastbourne and London will soon no longer have to divide and join at Haywards Heath. Eastbourne Herald

It will now take just four hours and ten minutes to travel from Amsterdam to London on the Eurostar high-speed train. City Lab

The UK National Infrastructure Commission has produced a damming report on the lack of government progress in improving mobile and Wi-Fi coverage on the national rail network. Railway Technology

Thameslink disruption: London train lines re-open after wire repaired BBC News

DLR

Two “thoughtless” men who risked their lives by trainsurfing on the DLR have been ordered to complete 130 hours of unpaid work each. Newham Recorder

A consultation has opened looking at plans to extend the DLR from Beckton to Thamesmead, and potentially beyond. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Labour promised to renationalise the railways. The government is sort-of doing it anyway The Economist (£)

The first stop out of each of London’s rail termini. Diamond Geezer

And finally: A large building in East London will soon be filled with old tube trains, and an old aeroplane, as part of a UCL laboratory. ianVisits

—

Image above is from Sept 2014: New tunnel opens at King’s Cross station