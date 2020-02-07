If you are planning to visit any of the Royal Parks in London on Sunday – the gates will be locked.

This is due to concerns that Storm Ciara could lead to a lot of damage to trees, and having people under the trees at the time would be most unwise.

The Royal Parks are home to over 170,000 trees spread across 5,000 acres, with a significant population of ancient and veteran trees that are vulnerable to high winds. Therefore, they’ve taken the almost unprecedented step to close the parks to everyone, including vehicle users and cyclists.

All parks will reopen on Monday, as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.

The Royal Parks are:

Bushy Park

The Green Park

Greenwich Park

Hyde Park

Kensington Gardens

Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill

Richmond Park

St James’s Park.

In addition, they will be also closing Victoria Tower Gardens and Brompton Cemetery.

Although the parks are nominally open to the public, they are actually owned by the Crown, and access to the public is under a grace and favour arrangement. That’s why park wardens can remove troublemakers if they want to, and the parks are usually locked at night.