Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Architecture, transport issues No Comments ↓

Paddington Square, the huge office development next to Paddington Station has released new images, including of the planned Bakerloo line entrance.

The images focus on Paddington Square, a new central plaza that will include the new entrance which will give direct access to the Bakerloo line platforms.

The scheme will also bring about the pedestrianisation of London Street, enabling a direct pedestrian link between the mainline station and Paddington Square, which, together with the new Bakerloo line entrances, will reduce rush hour traffic that has beset the area for years.

(c) Paddington Square

The new ticket hall area will be four times the size of the current cramped space, and will see the number of ticket barrier gates doubled to twelve.

The terms of the planning permission are for London Underground to look at developing its new entrance once the main block above ground has been completed.

Agents for the offices at Paddington Square are JLL and Knight Frank while CWM and Knight Frank are the retail letting agents.

Paddington Square is set to be completed in spring 2022.

(c) Paddington Square

Tagged with: , ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*