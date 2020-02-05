Paddington Square, the huge office development next to Paddington Station has released new images, including of the planned Bakerloo line entrance.

The images focus on Paddington Square, a new central plaza that will include the new entrance which will give direct access to the Bakerloo line platforms.

The scheme will also bring about the pedestrianisation of London Street, enabling a direct pedestrian link between the mainline station and Paddington Square, which, together with the new Bakerloo line entrances, will reduce rush hour traffic that has beset the area for years.

The new ticket hall area will be four times the size of the current cramped space, and will see the number of ticket barrier gates doubled to twelve.

The terms of the planning permission are for London Underground to look at developing its new entrance once the main block above ground has been completed.

Agents for the offices at Paddington Square are JLL and Knight Frank while CWM and Knight Frank are the retail letting agents.

Paddington Square is set to be completed in spring 2022.